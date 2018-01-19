PRICING NOTICE: Extension of consultation period regarding domestic China pig iron price

During the initial consultation period, which ended Friday January 19, Metal Bulletin received feedback from the market that indicates the need for further engagement on the proposal regarding the discontinuation of the price.

The extended consultation period will end one month from the date of this pricing notice on February 16.

If you have any comments on the proposal to discontinue this price, please contact July Zhang by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: July Zhang, re: domestic China pig iron’.

All historical data relating to this price prior to its suspension will remain available in the pricing section of the Metal Bulletin website.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html