PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule for 2020

The Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule is below.

December 16, 2020 01:33 PM
Metals and miningBase metalsIndustrial mineralsPrice notices

The holiday calendar for minors, ores, alloys and industrial minerals has been amended to show that UK-assessed prices will be published as normal on December 24, as in previous years.

Please click on the image below to view the updated Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule for base metals, minors, ores & alloys and industrial minerals, and ferrous prices.

The 2021-2022 holiday pricing schedule will be published in January.

