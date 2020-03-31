PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets increases US silicon assessment frequency

The increased frequency will allow Fastmarkets to reflect market changes in a more timely fashion.

The amended price specifications are as follows, with changes highlighted in bold:

MB-SI-0003: Silicon metal Quality: Silicon 98.50%, iron 0.50%, aluminium 0.50%, calcium 0.30%Location: DeliveredUnit: US cents per lbQuantity: 20 tons

Publication: Weekly, Thursday, 4-5pm New York time

The first date of assessment under the new frequency will be Thursday March 26. The price will be published on a weekly basis every Thursday between 4pm and 5pm New York time.

To provide feedback on this change or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Orla O’Sullivan by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Orla O’Sullivan re: US silicon metal.

