PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets launches cif Shanghai duty-free nickel briquette premium

After a one-month consultation, Fastmarkets MB has decided to launch this assessment to reflect growing appetite for nickel briquettes for lithium-ion batteries in the electrical vehicle (EV) market. The first assessment will be published on Tuesday October 30.

Nickel briquette – a key feedstock for nickel sulfate and stainless steelmaking – has been extensively used by downstream consumers in China this year amid healthy demand growth in the domestic EV and stainless steel sectors.

The specification, delivery terms and publication timing - devised following initial discussions with key market participants in the market - are as follows:

Price: Duty-free nickel briquette cif Shanghai premium

Type: Assessed range

Grade: Nickel content 99.8% in line with LME specifications

Min Lot size: 6 tonnes

Origins: Australia and Madagascar

Delivery window: Within eight weeks

Unit: USD per tonne

Payment terms: Letter of Credit and Telegraphic Transfer

Publication: Last Tuesday of each month

Fastmarkets has no financial interest in the level or direction of this assessment.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Jon Mulcahy and Violet Li by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Jon Mulcahy, Violet Li, re: nickel briquette premium.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html.

[The article was first published on October 23, and was updated to clarify that the first assessed premium will be published on October 30, and on the last Tuesday of each month thereafter.]