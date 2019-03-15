PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets launches domestic price assessment for E40 ferrous scrap in Italy

After a one-month consultation period, Fastmarkets has launched a monthly assessment for Ferrous scrap No E40 (shredded steel scrap), delivered to mill, Italy, €/tonne.

The consultation period ended on March 14, with the assessment coming into effect from March 15.

The introduction of the price will expand Fastmarkets’ Italian scrap market coverage, complementing its monthly assessments for domestic E3 and E8 grade scrap in Italy. The launch of the new price will allow Fastmarkets to cover all main grades of the material in Italy.

It will also bring Fastmarkets’ coverage of the Italian domestic scrap market in line with its coverage of the German market where Fastmarkets already had monthly assessments for domestic E3, E8 and E40 ferrous scrap grades.

Specification

Assessment: Ferrous scrap No E40 (shredded steel scrap), delivered to mill Italy, €/tonne

Dimensions: More than 6mm thick in sizes not exceeding 1.5x0.5x0.5m

Quantity: Minimum 300 tonnes

Location: Delivered to mill

Timing: Prompt

Unit: €/tonne

Payment: Within 60 days

Publication: Monthly. Typically, the second Friday of the month

To provide feedback on this assessment or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Maria Tanatar by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Maria Tanatar, re: Italy domestic E40-grade scrap price’.

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html