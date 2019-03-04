PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets launches two reference prices for the cobalt hydroxide market

Fastmarkets launched two reference prices for the cobalt hydroxide market on Thursday February 28: a cobalt hydroxide payable indicator and a cobalt hydroxide index, both min 30% Co, cif China.

After a consultation period, Fastmarkets has launched the two reference prices to capture and quantify the standalone fundamentals of the cobalt intermediates market through its emerging spot trade.

Follow the links below to view the new prices in Pricebook, including data history back to January 15 for the payable indicator.

Cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, min 30% Co, cif China, % payable of Fastmarkets’ standard-grade cobalt price (low-end)

Cobalt hydroxide index, min 30% Co, cif China, $ per lb

Fastmarkets’ index methodology screens outliers and applies a quantity weighted model to ensure that the cobalt hydroxide index is the most robust in the industry.

Fastmarkets has no financial interest in the level or direction of the index.

Full specifications and details of the methodological approach and detailed specifications for both prices can be found in this pricing notice.

To provide feedback on these two reference prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this [price/index], please contact Charlotte Radford and Suzan Zou by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Charlotte Radford/Susan Zou re: cobalt hydroxide prices.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html