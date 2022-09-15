Methodology Contact us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets standardizes names of Random Lengths price assessments

September 15, 2022
Pricing notice

As previously announced, with effect from December 13, 2021, Fastmarkets has standardized the names of all Random Lengths price assessments in the Fastmarkets RISI portal and mobile app for ease of use and greater transparency.

The aim of this exercise is to make it as easy as possible for our licensed users to identify and use our pricing data. As of December 13, 2021, all Fastmarkets forest products price names will follow this structure, where possible: commodity + product/grade + incoterm + location + currency + unit of measure.

Please click here for to see our revised lists of standardized price names ahead of the implementation. If you cannot find what you are looking for, please contact us via email at pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

This change will only affect online price names, not the descriptions in the Random Lengths newsletters.

Although Fastmarkets has made changes to the description of the price in the name, the methodology for the discovery of each price remains the same.

To see all Fastmarkets’ forest products pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to https://www.risiinfo.com/approach/methodology/price-assessment-methodology/

