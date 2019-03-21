PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets to discontinue publishing all VDM German scrap prices

The prices will no longer be updated as of Friday March 22, 2019.

The affected prices are as follows:

Aluminium Alloy DIN 226 ingots Germany € per 1,000kg (VDM)

Aluminium Alloy DIN 231 ingots Germany € per 1,000kg (VDM)

Aluminium Alloy DIN 311 ingots Germany € per 1,000kg (VDM)

Aluminium Scrap Pure cuttings Germany € per 1,000kg (VDM)

Aluminium Scrap Commercial cast Germany € per 1,000kg (VDM)

Aluminium Scrap Alloy turnings Germany € per 1,000kg (VDM)

Aluminium Scrap H9 extrusions Germany € per 1,000kg (VDM)

Copper Alloy Scrap Brass Turnings (MS 58) Germany € per 1,000kg (VDM)

Copper Alloy Scrap Heavy brass Germany € per 1,000kg (VDM)

Copper Scrap heavy Germany € per 1,000kg (VDM)

Copper Scrap Wire (Berry) Germany € per 1,000kg (VDM)

Copper Alloy Scrap Brass Sheet (MS 63) Germany € per 1,000kg (VDM)

Historical data for these prices will continue to be displayed on the websites after the discontinuation.

If you have any comments on the discontinuation of these prices, or would like to see Fastmarkets price these markets, please contact Archie Hunter by email at pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Archie Hunter, re: European base metal scrap prices.’

Fastmarkets publishes a separate 226 aluminium scrap and foundry ingot price, which can be viewed here.