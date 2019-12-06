PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets will maintain frequency of tellurium, germanium assessments

Fastmarkets will continue to publish these three price assessments on a twice-weekly basis on Wednesdays and Fridays.

After receiving market feedback during a one-month consultation, Fastmarkets has decided to maintain the same frequency of assessment to capture movements in those markets as accurately as possible. Despite the fact that liquidity has fallen in tellurium and germanium, both markets have proved volatile in recent years. Fastmarkets will therefore continue to track the evolution and progress of the germanium and tellurium markets before making any future proposal for change.

The current specifications are as below.

Assessment: Tellurium 99.9-99.99% Te min, in-whs Rotterdam, $/kg

Quality: Ingots, sticks or powder. Te 99.9- 99.99%, no other elements specified

Quantity: Min 100 kg (+/-2%)

Location: In-whs Rotterdam

Timing: Prompt release

Unit: USD/kg

Payment terms: Cash, other terms normalized

Publication: Twice-weekly. Wednesday and Friday between 2pm and 3pm London time

Assessment: Germanium 99.99% Ge, in-whs Rotterdam, $/kg

Quality: Ingot. Ga 99.999%, no other elements specified

Quantity: Min 100 kg (+/- 2%)

Location: In-whs Rotterdam

Timing: Prompt release

Unit: USD/kg

Payment terms: Cash, other terms normalized

Publication: Twice-weekly. Wednesday and Friday between 2pm and 3pm London time

Assessment: Germanium dioxide, in-whs China, $/kg

Quality: GeO2 99.99 % min, Ge 69 % approx.

White powder

Quantity: Min 100 kg (+/- 2%)

Location: In-whs China

Timing: Prompt release

Unit: USD/kg

Payment terms: Cash, other terms normalized

Publication: Twice-weekly. Wednesday and Friday between 2pm and 3pm London time

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Cristina Belda by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Cristina Belda, re: Germanium/tellurium assessment frequency.’

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.