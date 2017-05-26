PRICING NOTICE: Ferro-nickel monthly price assessment during China’s May public holiday
Metal Bulletin will assess the ferro-nickel market on Wednesday May 31, rather than roll over the previous month’s price due to the Chinese public holiday on Monday May 29 as previously planned, due to the activity that has taken place over the past month.
All other prices are unaffected by this decision, and all market participants should refer to previous notices regarding other prices during holidays.
If you have any queries or would like to contribute to this price assessment, contact Ellie Wang at ellie.wang@metalbulletinasia.com.
Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to Metal Bulletin market data and compliance manager Prahashini Kunapalan at prahashini.kunapalan@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin global ores, alloys and minors editor Fleur Ritzema at fritzema@metalbulletin.com.