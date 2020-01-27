PRICING NOTICE: Friday Jan 31 China-focused base metals content and pricing

Due to the closure of Shanghai Futures Exchange trading, the following arbitrage calculations will not be published.



Copper import arbitrage, $/tonne

Copper import arbitrage, yuan/tonne

Zinc import arbitrage, $/tonne

Zinc import arbitrage, yuan/tonne

Nickel import arbitrage, $/tonne

Nickel import arbitrage, yuan/tonne

Aluminium import arbitrage, $/tonne

Aluminium import arbitrage, yuan/tonne

Furthermore, the Asia Live Futures Report and Shanghai Futures Exchange stock movement coverage that would usually be published on Friday will not be covered due to the exchange being closed.

All other base metal premiums or treatment charges will have a published price as per our publication schedule which aligns to England and Wales working days.

If you have any queries, please get in touch via pricing@fastmarkets.com with the subject line FAO Archie Hunter Re: Friday 31 China-focused base metals content and pricing.

