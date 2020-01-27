PRICING NOTICE: Friday Jan 31 China-focused base metals content and pricing
Due to the enforced extension of China’s Lunar New Year holidays, Fastmarkets will not be publishing a portion of its usual base metal futures coverage and will roll some prices accordingly.
Due to the closure of Shanghai Futures Exchange trading, the following arbitrage calculations will not be published.
- Copper import arbitrage, $/tonne
- Copper import arbitrage, yuan/tonne
- Zinc import arbitrage, $/tonne
- Zinc import arbitrage, yuan/tonne
- Nickel import arbitrage, $/tonne
- Nickel import arbitrage, yuan/tonne
- Aluminium import arbitrage, $/tonne
- Aluminium import arbitrage, yuan/tonne
Furthermore, the Asia Live Futures Report and Shanghai Futures Exchange stock movement coverage that would usually be published on Friday will not be covered due to the exchange being closed.
All other base metal premiums or treatment charges will have a published price as per our publication schedule which aligns to England and Wales working days.
If you have any queries, please get in touch via pricing@fastmarkets.com with the subject line FAO Archie Hunter Re: Friday 31 China-focused base metals content and pricing.