PRICING NOTICE: Friday Jan 31 China-focused minor metals, ores & alloys content and pricing
Due to the enforced extension of China’s Lunar New Year holidays, Fastmarkets will roll over the following minor metals, ores and alloys price assessments on Friday January 31.
- MB-BI-0002 - Bismuth 99.99% Bi min, in-whs China, yuan/tonne
- MB-CO-0001 - Cobalt 99.8% Co min, ex-works China, yuan/tonne
- MB-CO-0017 - Cobalt sulfate 20.5% Co basis, exw China, yuan/tonne
- MB-CO-0012 - Cobalt tetroxide 72.6% Co min, delivered China, yuan/tonne
- MB-FEC-0006 - Ferro-chrome spot 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/tonne
- MB-FEC-0005 - Ferro-chrome contract 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/tonne
- MB-FEW-0002 - Ferro-manganese 65% Mn min, max 7% C, in-whs China, yuan/tonne
- MB-MG-0003 - Magnesium 99%, exw China, yuan/tonne
- MB-MG-0002 - Magnesium 99.8% Mg min, fob China main ports, $/tonne
- MB-MN-0007 - Manganese 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake, fob China, $/tonne
- MB-SE-0003 - Selenium 99.9% Se min, in-whs China, yuan/kg
- MB-SIM-0001 - Silico-manganese 65% Mn min, max 17% Si, in-whs China, yuan/tonne
- MB-SI-0002 - Silicon export 98.5% Si min, fob China, $/tonne
- MB-TE-0002 - Tellurium 99.99% Te min, in-whs China, yuan/kg
If you have any queries, please get in touch via pricing@fastmarkets.com with the subject line FAO Susan Zou Re: Friday January 31 China-focused minor metals, ores & alloys content and pricing.