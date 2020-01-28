PRICING NOTICE: Friday Jan 31 China-focused steel content and pricing
Due to the enforced extension of China’s Lunar New Year holidays, Fastmarkets will not be publishing the following daily and weekly steel prices on Friday January 31.
- Steel hot-rolled coil index export, fob main port China, $/tonne
- Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, ex-whs Eastern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel cold-rolled coil domestic, delivered Eastern China domestic, yuan/tonne
- Steel plate domestic, delivered whs Eastern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, delivered Northern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic, ex-whs Eastern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel billet domestic, exw Tangshan, Northern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel sections domestic, ex-whs Eastern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) index export, fob China main port, $/tonne
- Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, ex-whs Eastern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, ex-whs Northern China, yuan/tonne
- Steel wire rod (mesh quality) domestic, ex-whs Eastern China, yuan/tonne
Publication of daily prices will resume from Monday February 3 and weekly prices from Friday February 7.
If you have any queries, please get in touch via pricing@fastmarkets.com with the subject line FAO Paul Lim Re: Friday January 31 China-focused steel content and pricing.