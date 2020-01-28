PRICING NOTICE: Friday Jan 31 China-focused steel content and pricing

Steel hot-rolled coil index export, fob main port China, $/tonne

Publication of daily prices will resume from Monday February 3 and weekly prices from Friday February 7.

If you have any queries, please get in touch via pricing@fastmarkets.com with the subject line FAO Paul Lim Re: Friday January 31 China-focused steel content and pricing.