PRICING NOTICE: Group and species lumber composites corrected
A number of group/species lumber composite prices were posted incorrectly on the RISI website due to a technical glitch. The values on the website have been corrected.
The following composite price corrections are:
LCBM Framing Lumber Composite.
Incorrect Price: $1,222 Correct Price: $1,235
LCGZ Random-Length Dimension Composite.
Incorrect Price: $1,133 Correct Price: $1,170
LCHA Stud Composite.
Incorrect Price: $1,102 Correct Price: $1,144
LCHB Low-Grade Dimension Composite.
Incorrect Price: $738 Correct Price: $768
LCHC Board Composite.
Incorrect Price: $1,102 Correct Price: $1,116
LCHD Shop and Mldg&Btr Composite.
Incorrect Price: $1,595 Correct Price: $1,609
LCHE Coast Dry Random and Stud Composite.
Incorrect Price: $1,138 Correct Price: $1,180
LCHF Inland Composite.
Incorrect Price: $1,184 Correct Price: $1,214
LCHG Southern Pine Composite.
Incorrect Price: $1,093 Correct Price: $1,144
LCHH Western S-P-F Composite.
Incorrect Price: $1,081 Correct Price: $1,108
LCHI Eastern S-P-F Composite.
Incorrect Price: $1,169 Correct Price: $1,196
LCHJ Green Douglas Fir Composite.
Incorrect Price: $1,004 Correct Price: $1,048
For comments and queries, please send email to: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.
For other Random Lengths Pricing Notices, please see:
For more information on Random Lengths assessment methodology, please see: