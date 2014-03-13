PRICING NOTICE: How does Metal Bulletin assess metal prices? Get an online briefing

An online briefing on Metal Bulletin’s prices, their specifications and their applications, including what purposes they serve, as well as the methodologies and specifications that Metal Bulletin uses to produce its prices.

What is it?

When is it?

3pm UK time, 11am EDT, on Thursday March 13



Who is taking part?

Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison, md Raju Daswani and market data manager Paolo Sorze will provide an overview of our assessments and indices. Online attendees can ask questions

I’m interested. What do I need to do?

A quick registration here is required for the hour-long online briefing, at which we will also distribute our price specification document and answer questions from participants.