PRICING NOTICE: Inclusion of India RCP price assessments in PPI Asia

Fastmarkets RISI will include two recovered paper price assessments for US exports to India in PPI Asia with immediate effect.

The two assessments are:

- Price ID 1159 - Old Corrugated Containers (11), export from US - New York, CFR

- Price ID 1160 - Double-sorted Old Corrugated Containers (12), from US - New York, CFR

They currently appear in PPI Pulp & Paper Week as well as in the Fastmarkets RISI online portal and Mobile App.

The Indian market has grown in importance since China implemented a ban on all imports of recovered paper from the beginning of 2021. PPI Asia customers have expressed an interest in seeing these assessments.

To provide feedback on this change or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please email: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notices please see here.