Pricing notice: Increase in frequency of Mexican Containerboard assessments to monthly – final decision

Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between Feb. 23 and Mar. 20 proposing to increase the frequency of price assessments in the Mexican domestic containerboard paper market to monthly from once every two months. The feedback was positive and the change will take effect from April 2021.

