Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Pricing notice: Increase in frequency of Mexican Containerboard assessments to monthly – final decision

September 15, 2022
By Marina Faleiros
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between Feb. 23 and Mar. 20 proposing to increase the frequency of price assessments in the Mexican domestic containerboard paper market to monthly from once every two months. The feedback was positive and the change will take effect from April 2021.

For more detailed Fastmarkets RISI publishing schedules please see here.

For related Coverage Notes please see here.

For more information on RISI’s assessment methodology, please see here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed