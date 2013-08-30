PRICING NOTICE: Introduction of US domestic grade 304, 316 stainless steel prices to Steel First pricing database
Steel First has introduced a series of monthly stainless steel assessments to its pricing database:
USA domestic, grade-304 stainless steel coiled plate, $ per hundredweight fob mill
USA domestic, grade-304 stainless steel cold rolled sheet, $ per hundredweight fob mill
USA domestic, grade-316 stainless steel coiled plate, $ per hundredweight fob mill
USA domestic, grade-316 stainless steel cold rolled sheet, $ per hundredweight fob mill
For queries, please contact editor Vera Blei at vblei@steelfirst.com