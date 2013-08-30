Contact Us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Introduction of US domestic grade 304, 316 stainless steel prices to Steel First pricing database

Steel First has introduced a series of monthly stainless steel assessments to its pricing database:

August 30, 2013 03:12 PM

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

USA domestic, grade-304 stainless steel coiled plate, $ per hundredweight fob mill

USA domestic, grade-304 stainless steel cold rolled sheet, $ per hundredweight fob mill

USA domestic, grade-316 stainless steel coiled plate, $ per hundredweight fob mill

USA domestic, grade-316 stainless steel cold rolled sheet, $ per hundredweight fob mill

For queries, please contact editor Vera Blei at vblei@steelfirst.com

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed