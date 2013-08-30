Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Introduction of US import, domestic OCTG, linepipe prices to Steel First pricing database

Steel First has introduced a series of monthly tube and pipe assessments to its pricing database:

August 30, 2013 12:50 AM

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

USA import, OCTG, API5CT, casing J/K55, $ per short ton cfr

USA domestic, OCTG, API5CT, casing J/K55, $ per short fob mill

USA import, ERW linepipe (X42), $ per short ton cfr

USA domestic, ERW linepipe (X42), $ per short ton fob mill

For queries, please contact editor Vera Blei at vblei@steelfirst.com

