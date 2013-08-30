PRICING NOTICE: Introduction of US import, domestic OCTG, linepipe prices to Steel First pricing database
Steel First has introduced a series of monthly tube and pipe assessments to its pricing database:
USA import, OCTG, API5CT, casing J/K55, $ per short ton cfr
USA domestic, OCTG, API5CT, casing J/K55, $ per short fob mill
USA import, ERW linepipe (X42), $ per short ton cfr
USA domestic, ERW linepipe (X42), $ per short ton fob mill
For queries, please contact editor Vera Blei at vblei@steelfirst.com