PRICING NOTICE: Late publishing of CIS, Russia, Turkey ferrous prices

Due to a technical error, the following prices were not published by Metal Bulletin Group on Monday January 1:

January 03, 2018 03:35 PM
  • CIS Export Semi-finished and Flat steel
  • CIS Export Semi-finished and Long steel
  • CIS Billet Index
  • Russia Domestic Long and Flat steel
  • Turkey Domestic Ferrous Scrap Assessments

All prices were rolled over from the previous week, due to seasonal holidays.

Metal Bulletin Group’s Price Book has been updated accordingly.

