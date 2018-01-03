PRICING NOTICE: Late publishing of CIS, Russia, Turkey ferrous prices
Due to a technical error, the following prices were not published by Metal Bulletin Group on Monday January 1:
- CIS Export Semi-finished and Flat steel
- CIS Export Semi-finished and Long steel
- CIS Billet Index
- Russia Domestic Long and Flat steel
- Turkey Domestic Ferrous Scrap Assessments
All prices were rolled over from the previous week, due to seasonal holidays.
Metal Bulletin Group’s Price Book has been updated accordingly.