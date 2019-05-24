PRICING NOTICE: Launch of 94% C graphite flake price assessment

The price specification of the new price is as follows:

Assessment: Graphite flake 94% C, -100 Mesh, fob Qingdao, China

Quality: 94% C, -100 Mesh

Quantity: 20 tonnes

Location: FOB China

Unit: US$ per tonne

Publication Weekly, Thursday by 4pm London.

The launch of this new assessment follows the discontinuation of the Graphite Flake, 94-97% C, -100 Mesh, FCL, fob Qingdao, China, US$ per tonne price assessment.

By assessing solely 94% C material, - rather than a carbon range of 94-97% C - the new specification will be aligned with the most liquid product within the graphite market. This is in response to market feedback.

To ensure that subscribers can access assessments for grades other than 94%, a Value-In-Use calculator (VIU) will be introduced that will allow users to estimate the equivalent price for different carbon content materials, ranging from 95% to 97%.

The change to this assessment was part of a wider improvement to Fastmarkets IM’s pricing of the graphite flake market.

The consultation on these alterations began on March 22 2019 on Fastmarkets IM and following extensive market engagement, Fastmarkets decided to extend the consultation period from April 23 until May 23.

To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Davide Ghilotti by email at: pricing@indmin.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Davide Ghilotti, re: graphite.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents. Go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html and https://www.indmin.com/Methodology.html