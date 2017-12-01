PRICING NOTICE: Launch of daily fob Australia alumina index

After a consultation period, Metal Bulletin has launched a daily fob Australia alumina index. The frequency of the index has been increased to daily, from weekly previously, in order to better respond to volatility in the alumina market.

In addition, the inferred fob Brazil alumina index will be published daily, netting the fortnightly fob Brazil adjustment against the fob Australia benchmark.

Alumina index, fob Bunbury, Australia

Alumina index, fob Vila do Conde, Brazil

Alumina index, fob Vila do Conde, Brazil (inferred)

Links to the original pricing notices can be found below:

PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend frequency of fob Australia alumina index

PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend fob Brazil alumina index

PRICING NOTICE: Amendments to Metal Bulletin alumina indices

Metal Bulletin’s index methodology screens outliers and applies a quantity weighted model to ensure that its fob Australia alumina index is the most robust in the industry.

Metal Bulletin has no financial interest in the level or direction of the index.

To provide feedback on this index or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Charlotte Radford by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Charlotte Radford re: Alumina index.

