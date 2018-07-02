PRICING NOTICE: Launch of European HBI import price assessment

This assessment is being launched after a consultation period, in response to the growing global HBI market, with Italy being the largest consumer in the spot market.

The specifications for this assessment are as follows:

Assessment: Italian hot-briquetted iron, $ per tonne, cfr Italian ports

Dimensions: 90-120mm x 45-58mm x 29-40mm

Quantity: 10,000-30,000 tonnes

Location: cfr Italian ports

Timing: 4-6 weeks

Unit: US$ per tonne

Payment terms: Against forwarder’s cargo receipt and bill of lading

Publication: Weekly. Thursday, by 3pm London time

Notes: Chemical specification - metallization 91-94%, C 0.8-1.5%, Fe total 90.2-91.5%, Fe metallization 81-85.5%

Metal Bulletin has no financial interest in the level or direction of the assessment.

To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide pricing information by becoming a data contributor to the Europe HBI assessment, please contact Marina Shulga by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com.

