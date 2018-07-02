PRICING NOTICE: Launch of European HBI import price assessment
Metal Bulletin will launch a weekly assessment of prices for European hot-briquetted iron (HBI) on a $ per tonne cfr Italy basis on Monday July 2.
This assessment is being launched after a consultation period, in response to the growing global HBI market, with Italy being the largest consumer in the spot market.
The specifications for this assessment are as follows:
Assessment: Italian hot-briquetted iron, $ per tonne, cfr Italian ports
Dimensions: 90-120mm x 45-58mm x 29-40mm
Quantity: 10,000-30,000 tonnes
Location: cfr Italian ports
Timing: 4-6 weeks
Unit: US$ per tonne
Payment terms: Against forwarder’s cargo receipt and bill of lading
Publication: Weekly. Thursday, by 3pm London time
Notes: Chemical specification - metallization 91-94%, C 0.8-1.5%, Fe total 90.2-91.5%, Fe metallization 81-85.5%
Metal Bulletin has no financial interest in the level or direction of the assessment.
To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide pricing information by becoming a data contributor to the Europe HBI assessment, please contact Marina Shulga by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Marina Shulga, re: Europe HBI import price.’
