PRICING NOTICE: Launch of graphite price assessments to battery raw materials sector coverage

Metal Bulletin has established a dedicated, global team to track the lithium-ion battery raw materials supply chain while it evolves and to respond to developments in the electric vehicle sector.

Metal Bulletin will be using its standard price discovery processes to ensure it provides a robust insight into this developing market.

Details of the graphite prices which will be added to Metal Bulletin’s price book on April 17, and complement our existing coverage of the battery raw materials space are as follows:

Price: Graphite spherical 99.95% C, 15 microns uncoated

Location: China

Currency: US$ per tonne

Basis: FOB

Price Type: Assessment

Min lot size: 20 tonnes

Quality: 99.95% C, 15 microns, uncoated

Publication: Weekly, Thursday by 4pm London

Price: Graphite flake 94-97% C, -100 Mesh, FCL, FOB Qingdao, China

Location: China

Currency: US$ per tonne

Basis: FOB

Price Type: Assessment

Min lot size: 20 tonnes

Quality: 94-97% C, -100 Mesh

Publication: Weekly, Thursday by 4pm London

Metal Bulletin’s first Battery Materials conference in Shanghai takes place April 18-19 and will examine the mining, processing, transport and supply of nickel, lithium, cobalt, manganese, graphite and copper to the battery industry.

Members of the battery raw materials team recently discussed key factors driving the lithium, nickel and cobalt markets in a web seminar. Catch up with that presentation here.

If you have any queries or feedback concerning the details of the graphite price assessments detailed above, or would like to contribute to the price discovery process, please contact Charlotte Radford or Jon Mulcahy at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Charlotte Radford/Jon Mulcahy, re: Graphite’.

Click here to see Metal Bulletin’s graphite pricing methodology and specification document.