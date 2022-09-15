PRICING NOTICE: Launch of new mixed paper assessments CIF Southeast Asia
Fastmarkets today launches three new assessments for mixed paper CIF Southeast Asia. They will replace the existing assessments and are more specific on quality.
After a consultation period that began on April 25th and ended on May 21st. According to feedback from stakeholders, Fastmarkets RISI decided to re-classify US mixed paper into the two sub-grades:
The premium grade – has a contamination level of below 2% and higher content of old corrugated containers up to 30%.
The standard grade – has a contamination level of more than 2%.
European mixed paper imports have now met the requirement of having contamination level of below 2% and are thus reclassified as European premium mixed paper.
Currently mixed paper imports are sold mainly in India and countries in Southeast Asia, with a wide price range.
The reclassification is aimed at narrowing the range via specifying the sub-grades and assessing prices for each of them.
To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.
To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notices please see here.