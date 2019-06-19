PRICING NOTICE: Launch of South America Galvalume steel coil import price assessment

Following the original consultation period for this proposed launch, which ended on May 31 before it was extended by two weeks to June 7, Fastmarkets has decided to launch its Galvalume steel coil import, cfr main ports South America, $ per tonne assessment, effective from Friday June 21.

Market participants have been reporting significant liquidity in this market, with steady volumes being traded weekly and high demand for the material, particularly in Brazil and Chile. Those countries were the second and third-largest import markets respectively for Galvalume in 2017 and 2018.

Brazilian apparent consumption of Galvalume totaled roughly 450,000 tonnes in 2017 and 2018, more than 40% of this was supplied by imports. In January-April 2019, the country utilized 159,900 tonnes of the material, 73,700 tonnes of which were foreign products.

Chilean Galvalume import tonnages could not immediately be confirmed.

Based on the most widely traded product specification, the weekly price assessment for South America import Galvalume steel coil would track material of 0.40mm thickness and az100-az120 coating grade in average volumes of 3,000-7,000 tonnes.

The specifications for this assessment are as follows:

Assessment: Galvalume steel coil import

Quality: Width 1,000-1,200mm, thickness 0.40mm

Quantity: 3,000-7,000 tonnes

Location: cfr main ports South America (Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile)

Unit: $ per tonne

Publication: Weekly

Fastmarkets has no financial interest in the level or direction of the assessment.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Felipe Peroni and Renato Rostás by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Felipe Peroni/Renato Rostás, re: South America Galvalume steel coil import price.

Editor’s Note: Galvalume® is a registered trademark of BIEC International Inc.