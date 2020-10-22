PRICING NOTICE: Launch of two Chinese domestic vanadium prices
Fastmarkets today launches two weekly Chinese domestic price assessments for vanadium nitrogen and vanadium pentoxide (V2O5), expanding its current price coverage of the vanadium market.
Following a month-long consultation, Fastmarkets has launched two new price assessments, namely vanadium nitrogen, basis 77%V, 16% N, ex-works China and vanadium pentoxide 98% V2O5 min, ex-works China, to complement its existing price assessments for Chinese ferro-vanadium and V2O5 that both are on an fob basis.
An absence of spot Chinese export activity over the past year has necessitated the need for price assessments in China’s domestic vanadium market to directly track trends in the country and gauge the opportunities for international business, including both imports and exports.
The specifications for the new price assessments are listed as below:
MB-V-0003: Vanadium nitrogen, basis 77%V, 16% N, ex-works China
Quality: Lump. V 77-81%, N 14-18%, C 6% max, P 0.06% max, S 0.10% max
Quantity: Min 20 tonnes (+/- 5%)
Location: ex-works China
Unit: CNY/tonne
Payment terms: Cash, other terms normalized
Publication: Weekly, Thursday, between 2pm and 3pm London time
MB-V-0004: Vanadium pentoxide 98% V2O5 min, ex-works China
Quality: Brown flake. V 98% min, Si, 0.25% max, Fe 0.30% max, S 0.03% max, P 0.05% max, As 0.02% max, Na2+K2O 1.50% max.
Quantity: Min 20 tonnes (+/- 5%)
Location: ex-works China
Unit: CNY/tonne
Payment terms: Cash, other terms normalized
Publication: Weekly, Thursday, between 2pm and 3pm London time
To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Amy Lv by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Amy Lv, re: new Chinese vanadium pricing.
