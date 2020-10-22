PRICING NOTICE: Launch of two Chinese domestic vanadium prices

Following a month-long consultation, Fastmarkets has launched two new price assessments, namely vanadium nitrogen, basis 77%V, 16% N, ex-works China and vanadium pentoxide 98% V2O5 min, ex-works China, to complement its existing price assessments for Chinese ferro-vanadium and V2O5 that both are on an fob basis.

An absence of spot Chinese export activity over the past year has necessitated the need for price assessments in China’s domestic vanadium market to directly track trends in the country and gauge the opportunities for international business, including both imports and exports.

The specifications for the new price assessments are listed as below:

MB-V-0003: Vanadium nitrogen, basis 77%V, 16% N, ex-works China

Quality: Lump. V 77-81%, N 14-18%, C 6% max, P 0.06% max, S 0.10% max

Quantity: Min 20 tonnes (+/- 5%)

Location: ex-works China

Unit: CNY/tonne

Payment terms: Cash, other terms normalized

Publication: Weekly, Thursday, between 2pm and 3pm London time

MB-V-0004: Vanadium pentoxide 98% V2O5 min, ex-works China

Quality: Brown flake. V 98% min, Si, 0.25% max, Fe 0.30% max, S 0.03% max, P 0.05% max, As 0.02% max, Na2+K2O 1.50% max.

Quantity: Min 20 tonnes (+/- 5%)

Location: ex-works China

Unit: CNY/tonne

Payment terms: Cash, other terms normalized

Publication: Weekly, Thursday, between 2pm and 3pm London time

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Amy Lv by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Amy Lv, re: new Chinese vanadium pricing.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology