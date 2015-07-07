PRICING NOTICE: Launch of weekly Chinese metallurgical coke export price assessment

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Price: US$/metric tonne

Basis: fob Tianjin

Trade size: 35,000 tonnes; minimum 5,000 tonnes

Cargo type: Non-blended

Laycan: Within 45 days

Coke strength after reaction (CSR): 65%; minimum 63%

Volatile matter: 1.5%; range 1-1.5%

Ash: 12.5%; range 11-13.5%

Sulphur: 0.65%; range 0.4-0.8%

Phosphorus: 0.035%

Physical size: 30-90mm; range 25-100mm

Publication: Every Tuesday, at 7pm Singapore time

For queries or contributions to the assessment, please contact Daisy Tseng at daisy.tseng@steelfirstasia.com.