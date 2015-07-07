PRICING NOTICE: Launch of weekly Chinese metallurgical coke export price assessment
Steel First launches its weekly Chinese metallurgical coke export price assessment on Tuesday July 7, which has the following specifications:
Price: US$/metric tonne
Basis: fob Tianjin
Trade size: 35,000 tonnes; minimum 5,000 tonnes
Cargo type: Non-blended
Laycan: Within 45 days
Coke strength after reaction (CSR): 65%; minimum 63%
Volatile matter: 1.5%; range 1-1.5%
Ash: 12.5%; range 11-13.5%
Sulphur: 0.65%; range 0.4-0.8%
Phosphorus: 0.035%
Physical size: 30-90mm; range 25-100mm
Publication: Every Tuesday, at 7pm Singapore time
For queries or contributions to the assessment, please contact Daisy Tseng at daisy.tseng@steelfirstasia.com.