PRICING NOTICE: MB launches charge chrome 50% Cr index, cif Shanghai

Following consultation with charge chrome suppliers, traders and consumers, Metal Bulletin on May 25 launched a charge chrome 50% Cr index, cif Shanghai.

The index provides a transparent reference price for ferro-chrome delivered to China for consumption by its stainless steel industry.

For details of the full specification, click here.

To comment on or participate in the price, please contact Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison.

Email: aharrison@metalbulletin.com

Phone: +44 (0)20 7827 6415

