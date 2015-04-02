PRICING NOTICE: MB will amend manganese ore index, base on 37% Mn ore

Metal Bulletin will change the manganese ore content for its Manganese ore index, 38% Mn to 37% manganese from May 1 2015, and amend its name accordingly.

This follows a consultation announced on February 19.

Participants in the market are increasingly reporting 37% manganese content to Metal Bulletin, rather than 38%. All other reported contents will be normalised to 37% from May 1. The change from 38% to 37% means less normalisation will be necessary.

It also means the final index price will be slightly lower than when normalised to 38%, reflecting the slightly lower manganese content.

The price history will remain unchanged and will be accessed as normal but will show the date of the change to 37% from 38%.

The new specification is as follows:

The specification for the 37% manganese ore index would be:

Price description: Manganese ore index, 37% manganese, fob Port Elizabeth

Manganese content: Base 37%, Range 35% to 39%

Iron content: Base 5%, Maximum 16%

Silica content: Base 6%, Maximum 12%

Phosphorous content: Base 0.04%, Maximum 0.16%

Alumina content: Base 1%, Maximum 8%

Moisture content: Base 4%, Maximum 12%

Others contents: (sulphur, calcium, magnesia)

Loading port: Port Elizabeth (South Africa)

Unit measure: US$ per dry metric tonne unit, fob Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Granularity: 5.5mm-75mm

Form: Lumps

Publication: Weekly

Trade Size: 5,000mt

Payment method: Cash or equivalent

Loading window: Six weeks

If you have any questions about the reason for these changes or about participating in the index, please contact Janie Davies: jdavies@metalbulletin.com

if you have any questions about price history or how these changes may affect your use of the index, please contact Inaki Villanueva: ivillanueva@metalbulletin.com

