PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin 65% Fe pellet index to replace weekly assessment

Following market consultation, Metal Bulletin announced the launch of a weekly index for 65% Fe content blast furnace pellet delivered to Qingdao on July 24, 2012.

As part of a wider review of its iron ore pricing portfolio, Metal Bulletin is proposing to use the index as a replacement for the weekly China import iron ore pellet (65-66% Fe) assessment.

The index specifications are as follows:

Price: US$ per dry metric tonne, cfr China

US$ per dry metric tonne, cfr China Fe content: Base 65%, Range 60% to 70%

Base 65%, Range 60% to 70% Silica: Base 4.5%, Maximum 6.0%

Base 4.5%, Maximum 6.0% Alumina: Base 0.4%, Maximum 0.8%

Base 0.4%, Maximum 0.8% Phosphorus: Base 0.03%, Maximum 0.05%

Base 0.03%, Maximum 0.05% Sulphur: Base 0.01%, Maximum 0.02%

Base 0.01%, Maximum 0.02% Moisture: Base 2.0%, Maximum 3.0%

Base 2.0%, Maximum 3.0% Compression strength: Base 250daN, Minimum 220daN

Base 250daN, Minimum 220daN Trade size: Minimum 10,000 tonnes

Minimum 10,000 tonnes Delivery port: Base Qingdao-Rizhao-Lianyungang, normalised for any Chinese mainland sea port

Base Qingdao-Rizhao-Lianyungang, normalised for any Chinese mainland sea port Delivery period: Within eight weeks

Within eight weeks Payment terms: LC on sight

LC on sight Publication: Friday at midday London time

Please provide comments by September 21, 2012, to Vera Blei, Steel Editor at vblei@steelfirst.com.

