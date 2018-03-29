PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin, American Metal Market ferrous pricing schedule for Easter 2018

Metal Bulletin

Europe, Middle East, North Africa, Commonwealth of Independent States, Turkey

Metal Bulletin’s Europe, Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Turkey ferrous prices will be published in accordance with the public holiday schedule of England and Wales. Therefore all weekly ferrous prices from these countries and regions that were due to be published on Friday March 30 (Good Friday) will be published on Thursday March 29, and any weekly ferrous prices that were due to be published on Monday April 2 (Easter Monday) will be published on Tuesday April 3. Daily prices from these countries and regions are not published on these days.

Latin America

All weekly prices that were due to be published on Friday March 30 will be published on Thursday March 29.

Asia

Metal Bulletin’s daily iron ore and coking coal indices will not be published on Friday March 30 on account of a public holiday in Singapore. Please refer to the iron ore and coking coal indices methodology document here.

Metal Bulletin’s weekly iron ore indices - the 65% Fe pellet index and 66% Fe concentrate index - that are due to be published on Friday March 30, will be published on Thursday March 29 instead.

The weekly assessments for domestic scrap and coking coal prices in China will be published as usual on Friday March 30.

Metal Bulletin’s India steel prices that were due to be published on Friday March 30 will be published on Thursday March 29.

Metal Bulletin’s Taiwan ferrous scrap price assessment due for Friday March 30 will be published on Thursday March 29.

Metal Bulletin’s daily steel prices for China will be published on Friday March 30 as usual.

American Metal Market

The offices of American Metal Market will remain open throughout the Easter period and pricing will continue as usual.