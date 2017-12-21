PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin and AMM ferrous pricing holiday schedule 2017

Metal Bulletin

EMEA, CIS and Turkey

As a result of the Christmas and New Year holidays, all Metal Bulletin’s EMEA, CIS and Turkey-based ferrous price assessments and indices will be rolled over from Monday 25 December to Monday January 1 - with the exception of the ferrous scrap prices listed below.

The following prices will be assessed between December 27 and December 29:



International Scrap

Turkey import ferrous scrap HMS 1&2 (75:25 mix) $ per tonne cfr main port

Turkey import ferrous scrap shredded $ per tonne cfr main Turkish port

Ferrous scrap Rotterdam export HMS 1&2 (70:30 mix) $ per tonne fob Rotterdam

Ferrous scrap Rotterdam export shredded $ per tonne fob Rotterdam

UK export ferrous scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix) fob main port

UK export ferrous scrap shredded $ per tonne fob main port

Turkey Import Scrap

Daily Metal Bulletin Ferrous Scrap Index HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix) (North Europe material) $ per tonne cfr Turkey

Daily Metal Bulletin Ferrous Scrap Index HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix) (USA material) $ per tonne cfr Turkey



Latin America

Metal Bulletin’s Latin American ferrous prices will be rolled over from Monday 25 December to Monday January 1.



Asia

As per the Singaporean holiday schedule, the following indices will not be published on December 25:

Iron Ore

Coking Coal

With the exception of the above indices on December 25, Metal Bulletin’s Asia ferrous prices will be published as usual between Monday 25 December and Friday 29 December. Please note, Metal Bulletin’s Asia ferrous prices will not be published on January 1.

American Metal Market

AMM’s offices will be closed on December 25 through to January 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The New York Mercantile Exchange will also be closed on December 25 and January 1.

However, AMM’s ferrous price assessments and indices will be updated from December 26 through to December 29 and from January 2.