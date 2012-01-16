PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin base metal premiums

Aluminium: Please note that the European free market min 99.7% aluminium ingot duty-unpaid premium indicator is now assessed daily. From January 16 in Metal Bulletin and on the website it will be published as the MB Aluminium Premium Rotterdam.

Daily assessments will also now be carried out for the LME aluminium warehouse premium Singapore.

Lead: the LME lead warehouse premium in Singapore and the CIF Shanghai premium will also be published daily.

Zinc: the LME zinc warehouse premium in Singapore and the CIF Shanghai premium will also be published daily.

If you are interested in discussing these premiums, please contact Metal Bulletin’s editor, Alex Harrison.

