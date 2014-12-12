PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin calendar for the holiday season at the end of 2014

Pricing dates for Metal Bulletin over the Christmas period

Monday 22nd Dec. Tuesday 23rd Dec. Wednesday 24th Dec. Thursday 25th Dec. Friday 26th Dec. Normal day for pricing

Normal day for pricing

Normal day for pricing

No indices published.

Daily and weekly premiums and non-ferrous assessments rolled over from previous pricing session* No indices published.

Daily and weekly premiums and non-ferrous assessments rolled over from previous pricing session* Monday 29th Dec. Tuesday 30th Dec. Wednesday 31st Dec. Thursday 1st Jan. Friday 2nd Jan. Normal day, plus:

Manganese ore Indices

FerroChrome Index

Alumina Index published from previous week’s data

Normal day for pricing

Copper Concentrates index.

Daily and weekly premiums and non-ferrous assessments rolled over from previous pricing session** No indices published.

Daily and weekly premiums and non-ferrous assessments rolled over from previous pricing session** No indices published.

Daily and weekly premiums and non-ferrous assessments rolled over from previous pricing session** Monday 5th Jan. Tuesday 6th Jan. Wednesday 7th Jan. Thursday 8th Jan. Friday 9th Jan. Normal day, plus:

Manganese ore Indices

FerroChrome Index

Alumina Index published from previous week’s data

Normal day for pricing



Normal day for pricing

Normal day for pricing

Normal day for pricing

* Premiums and prices dated Thursday December 25th and December 26th will be published on Monday December 29th and backdated **Premiums and prices dated Wednesday December 31st, Thursday January 1st and Friday January 2nd will be published on January 5th and backdated

For Metal Bulletin’s assessed prices, such as cobalt and ferro-vanadium, for example, what this means in practice is that the final day of 2014 on which prices will be assessed by a journalist will be December 24.

That price will then be rolled over on December 26 and December 31.

Therefore there will be nine dates in December (3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26, 31) against which assessed prices such as cobalt and ferro-vanadium are published.

But the final two quotes of the year (December 26 and December 31) will be rolled over from the assessment of December 24.

Metal Bulletin adopted this method of pricing over the holidays to ensure that prices were available against as many days per year as possible following consultation with market participants.

Our alumina, managanese ore and ferro-chrome indices, by contrast, will be calculated based on data collected in the weeks commencing December 22 and December 29, though they will not be published till the weeks of December 29 and January 5 respectively.