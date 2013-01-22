PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin cobalt price specifications

Following a pricing assessment review with the industry, Metal Bulletin has updated the specifications for its pricing of free-market cobalt.

MB free market low-grade cobalt

Price: US $/lb in-warehouse Rotterdam, other delivery points normalised

Cobalt: min 99.3%

Material: standard specifications of the following grade and forms: Katanga cathodes, Chambishi broken cathodes, CTT broken cathodes, Norilsk ingots (K1A and K1AY), Tocantins broken cathodes, Mopani broken cathodes, Rubamin cut cathodes, Minara briquettes, Nicomet cut cathodes, Kasese broken cathodes, Ambatovy briquettes (subject to confirmation of specification).

Minimum lot size: 1 tonne

Payment terms: cash, other payment terms normalized

Delivery: within 30 days, other terms normalised

Assessment: assessed twice-weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s London office

Publication: between 2pm and 3pm UK time on Wednesdays and Fridays

MB free market high-grade cobalt

Price: US $/lb in-warehouse Rotterdam, other delivery points normalised

Cobalt: min 99.8%

Material: standard specifications of the following production and forms: Falconbridge (Xstrata Nickel) cut cathodes, Vale Inco rounds, SMM cut cathode, Jinchuan cut cathode, Jiangsu (KLK) broken cathodes, Sherritt briquettes

Minimum lot size: 1 tonne

Payment terms: cash, other payment terms normalised

Delivery: within 30 days, other terms normalised

Assessment: assessed twice-weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s London office

Publication: between 2pm and 3pm UK time on Wednesdays and Fridays

Metal Bulletin will review these specifications in approximately three months, at the start of May 2013.

If you have any comments or questions about these specifications, please contact Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison.