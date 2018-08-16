PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin increases frequency of aluminium billet pricing, amends publication calendar

The decision follows a one-month consultation period, which closed on August 16.

Market feedback concluded that the spot market has become more liquid and volatile, with higher demand for billet products on a spot basis in Europe and the US.

As of Friday August 17, assessments of 6063 extrusion aluminium billet premiums in Rotterdam, North Italy and Germany (Ruhr region) will be published weekly.

Meanwhile, assessments of 6063 extrusion aluminium billet premiums in Spain and Turkey will be made every two weeks on Fridays instead of twice per month.

The 6063 spot extrusion billet upcharge in the US and the premium on a cif Brazilian main ports basis will also be published every two weeks on Fridays instead of twice per month on the first and third Fridays.

In Asia, the assessment frequency of the Japan premium be unchanged, assessed on a quarterly basis, while the Thailand premium will continue to be assessed once a month but on the last Friday of each month when all the other regional premiums in Europe and the US are assessed.

Metal Bulletin will publish a wrap of commentaries and prices for all its billet premiums on the Monday after the Friday when all its regional billet premiums have been published.

The updated schedule for this month will be as follows:

• Friday August 17: all Europe, Brazil and US billet premiums published

• Friday August 24: only Rotterdam, Germany and Italy billet premiums published

• Friday August 31: all Europe, Brazil, US and Thailand billet premiums published

For August, the aluminium billet wrap will be published on Monday, September 3 following the full pricing session on the previous Friday.

To provide feedback on all amended publication calendar or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Alice Mason or Justin Yang by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Alice Mason/Justin Yang, re: aluminium billet.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents visit: https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html