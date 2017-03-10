PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin increases minimum tonnage for aluminium premium assessments

The minimum tonnage for a reported trade has been raised to 100 tonnes, from 25 tonnes, for all Metal Bulletin’s P1020 premiums, including the daily Rotterdam duty-unpaid benchmark.

Metal Bulletin has also raised the minimum tonnage for a reported trade for the quarterly main Japanese ports (MJP) aluminium premium benchmark to 500 tonnes, from 25 tonnes previously.

The changes follow feedback from market participants and aim to align our prices with market standards with a view to ensuring the continuing relevance of our published premiums.

Any questions regarding the changes can be sent to pricing@metalbulletin.com.

If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s general pricing methodology and policy, please contact Metal Bulletin’s global base metals editor Perrine Faye at perrine.faye@metalbulletin.com