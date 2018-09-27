Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin keeps Shanghai-bonded copper stocks assessments fortnightly

Metal Bulletin has kept the frequency of its Shanghai-bonded copper stocks assessment unchanged on a bi-weekly basis.

Metal Bulletin assesses Shanghai-bonded copper stocks fortnightly. After receiving market feedback during a one-month consultation, Metal Bulletin has decided to maintain the same frequency to closely follow the market.

Metal Bulletin has taken note of some requests to increase the assessment and publication of Shanghai bonded copper stocks to weekly and will consider if this is possible in the future.

