PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin keeps Shanghai-bonded copper stocks assessments fortnightly

Metal Bulletin assesses Shanghai-bonded copper stocks fortnightly. After receiving market feedback during a one-month consultation, Metal Bulletin has decided to maintain the same frequency to closely follow the market.

Metal Bulletin has taken note of some requests to increase the assessment and publication of Shanghai bonded copper stocks to weekly and will consider if this is possible in the future.

To provide feedback on this notice to maintain the frequency of this assessment, please contact Ellie Wang by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ellie Wang, re: Shanghai bonded copper stocks.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html