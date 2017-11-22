PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin launches aluminium ingot ADC12 ex-works China, duty-paid price

After a consultation period, Metal Bulletin has launched an aluminium ingot ADC12 ex-works China, duty-paid price assessment to extend our suite of secondary aluminium alloy coverage and link the Chinese domestic market and overseas market closely.

China is the world’s largest manufacturer and consumer of ADC12 and Metal Bulletin already covers the aluminium ingot ADC 12 spot main Japanese ports cfr price ($ per tonne) every Wednesday.

China produces around 5 million tonnes per year of ADC12, with domestic consumption accounting for 90% and exports 10% of the market.

Most deals in the Chinese markets are carried out on a spot basis. Our price will represent the transactions, bids, offers and assessments of this liquid market.

Full details and specifications for the new price are as follows:

Price: Aluminium ingot ADC12 ex-works China, duty-paid

Type: Assessed price range

Basis: China ADC12 ex-work, duty-paid price in both south and north of China

Grade: ADC12 (Cu 1.5%-3.5%, Si 9.6%-12%, Mg 0.3% Max, Zn 1.0% Max, Fe 0.9% Max, Mn 0.5% Max, Ni 0.5% Max, Ti 0.3% Max, Pb 0.2% Max, Sn 0.2% Max, Al remainder)

Currency: Yuan

Unit: Tonne

Min lot size: 20 tonnes

Payment terms: Cash against documents within 7 days

Delivery window: Within 1 week

Form: Ingot

Publication: Weekly, Wednesday between 3pm and 4pm London time.

Metal Bulletin has no financial interest in the level or direction of this assessment.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Echo Ma by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Echo Ma, re: Aluminium ingot ADC12 ex-works China, duty-paid.

Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to Asia editor Shivani Singh (shivani.singh@metalbulletinasia.com) or Deputy Asia editor Kiki Kang (kiki.kang@metalbulletinasia.com)