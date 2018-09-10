PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin launches low-vol PCI indices

The specifications are as follows:

Metal Bulletin Low-Vol PCI Indices

Location: cfr China and fob Australia

Timing: Daily

Currency: US$ per tonne

Payment Terms: LC on sight

Volatile Matter: 13%

Ash: 9%

Sulphur: 0.5%

Phosphorous: 0.1%

Total Moisture: 10%

Quantity: Minimum 10,000 tonnes

Publication: 6.30pm Singapore time

Metal Bulletin will use transactions as well as non-transaction data, including bids, offers and assessments, as data points for the index calculation.

As with Metal Bulletin’s other coking coal indices, actual trades will be assigned the maximum tonnage weighting in the calculation of the index.

The published index figure will be the straight average of two sub-indices, each of which contain data from either the buy side or sell side of the market. Each sub-index will be a tonnage-weighted calculation of normalized price data. Only the final indices will be published. The use of two sub-indices means that each part of the market has a maximum 50% weighting in the final indices.

Published fallback procedures may be used in the event that a data set is not considered suitably robust for the calculation of a particular index.

Metal Bulletin has no financial interest in the level or direction of these indices.

To provide feedback on these indices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Deepali Sharma by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject head ‘FAO: Deepali Sharma, re: Metal Bulletin PCI Index.’

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology