PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin launches nickel premiums in Asia

Metal Bulletin will publish four weekly premium assessments for nickel briquettes and nickel full plates basis Singapore and Malaysia starting Tuesday October 20.

The specifications for the prices are:

Name: Nickel 99.80% full plate

Basis: Singapore in-warehouse and Malaysia in-warehouse

Unit: per tonne

Currency: US$

Typical lot size: 6 tonnes

Payment terms: Cash against documents

Quality: Min 99.80% purity

Form: Full plates

Publication: Every Tuesday between 2pm and 3pm London time

Name: Nickel 99.80% briquettes

Form: Full plates

The assessments will be carried out by the Singapore office.

The prices will be published on the Metal Bulletin price book that is accessible to subscribers on this link http://www.metalbulletin.com/My-price-book.html

If you have any queries or contributions to this price assessment, contact Deepali Sharma at dsharma@metalbulletin.com

For compliance procedures, contact Paolo Sorze at paolo.sorze@metalbulletin.com

For queries regarding Metal Bulletin prices and news, contact Shivani Singh at ssingh@metalbulletin.com