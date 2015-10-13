PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin launches nickel premiums in Asia
Metal Bulletin will publish four weekly premium assessments for nickel briquettes and nickel full plates basis Singapore and Malaysia starting Tuesday October 20.
The specifications for the prices are:
Name: Nickel 99.80% full plate
Basis: Singapore in-warehouse and Malaysia in-warehouse
Unit: per tonne
Currency: US$
Typical lot size: 6 tonnes
Payment terms: Cash against documents
Quality: Min 99.80% purity
Form: Full plates
Publication: Every Tuesday between 2pm and 3pm London time
Name: Nickel 99.80% briquettes
Basis: Singapore in-warehouse and Malaysia in-warehouse
Unit: per tonne
Currency: US$
Typical lot size: 6 tonnes
Payment terms: Cash against documents
Quality: Min 99.80% purity
Form: Full plates
Publication: Every Tuesday between 2pm and 3pm London time
The assessments will be carried out by the Singapore office.
The prices will be published on the Metal Bulletin price book that is accessible to subscribers on this link http://www.metalbulletin.com/My-price-book.html
If you have any queries or contributions to this price assessment, contact Deepali Sharma at dsharma@metalbulletin.com
For compliance procedures, contact Paolo Sorze at paolo.sorze@metalbulletin.com
For queries regarding Metal Bulletin prices and news, contact Shivani Singh at ssingh@metalbulletin.com