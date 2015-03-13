PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin pricing at Easter

The publication of Metal Bulletin’s price assessments will be affected by Easter holidays in the UK and elsewhere from Friday April 3 to Monday April 6.

Metal Bulletin daily premiums in London and Singapore will be rolled over from the previous business day on Friday April 3 (Good Friday) and Monday April 6 (Easter Monday).

Metal Bulletin assessed prices in London and Singapore will also be rolled over from the previous prices on Friday April 3.

Metal Bulletin assessed prices and daily premiums in Shanghai will be assessed as usual.

All prices will be published on Tuesday April 7 and backdated to Friday April 3 and Monday April 6.

Metal Bulletin’s indices for manganese ore, ferro-chrome and alumina will not be published on Friday April 3. They will be published on Tuesday April 7, based on the previous week’s transactions and backdated to Friday April 3.



editorial@metalbulletin.com

