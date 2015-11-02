PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin pricing over Christmas, New Year period

The publication of Metal Bulletin’s price assessments will be affected by the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays in the UK and elsewhere from Friday December 25 to Friday January 1.

Metal Bulletin daily premiums in London will be rolled over from the previous business day from Friday December 25 to Monday January 4.

Metal Bulletin assessed prices in London will also be rolled over from the previous prices on Friday December 25, Wednesday December 30 and Friday January 1.

Metal Bulletin prices in Singapore will be assessed on the usual days over the Christmas and New Year period.

Metal Bulletin assessed prices and daily premiums in Shanghai will be rolled over from the previous pricing session on Friday January 1.

All prices due to be published on Friday December 25 and Monday December 28 will be published on Metal Bulletin’s website on Tuesday December 29 backdated to December 25 and 28.

All prices due to be published on Friday January 1 will be published on Metal Bulletin’s website on Monday January 4 backdated to January 1.

