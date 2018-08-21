PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin proposes to reduce frequency of Shanghai bonded copper stocks assessments

Currently, Metal Bulletin assesses Shanghai bonded copper stocks fortnightly. Under the proposal, the assessment of Shanghai copper bonded stocks will take place on the first working day of each month.

The reduction in frequency of the assessment will align the publication of copper bonded stocks with the other base metals bonded stocks published by Metal Bulletin. Metal Bulletin publishes Shanghai bonded aluminium, nickel and zinc stocks once a month.

Subject to the results of the consultation, the Shanghai copper bonded stock assessment will be published on the following dates in 2018:

Monday October 1, 2018

Thursday November 1, 2018

Monday December 3, 2018

The consultation period for this proposal will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on Thursday September 20, with changes taking place from October 1, 2018. The last fortnightly assessment of Shanghai bonded copper stocks will take place on Monday September 24, 2018.

To provide feedback on the prosed reduction in frequency of this assessment, please contact Violet Li by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Violet Li, re: Shanghai bonded copper stocks.