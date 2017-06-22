PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin will launch fob China ferro-vanadium and fob China V2O5 prices
Metal Bulletin will launch two new spot price assessments for the vanadium market next month to better monitor and quantify the price differential between the Chinese export market and prices in Europe.
The two new prices, ferro-vanadium (78% min V, $ per kg fob China) and vanadium pentoxide (98% min, $ per lb fob China) will be assessed weekly. They will launch on Thursday July 20 alongside six weeks of price history.
Full details and specifications are as follows:
Name: Ferro-vanadium, 78% min $/kg V, fob China
Assessment type: Assessed range
Basis: fob China (other delivery terms normalised)
Loading window: Within 20 days
Price/unit: $/kg V
Form: lumps
Quality: V: 78% min. Al: 1.5% max. Si: 2% max. C: 0.06%. S: 0.05%. P: 0.05%. As: 0.06%. Mn: 0.5%. Cu: 0.1%. Ni: 0.15%. Mesh size: 10-50mm, 90% min.
Min lot size: 5 tonnes ± 5%
Payment terms: L/C, T/T, other payment terms normalised
Assessed by: Metal Bulletin offices in London and Shanghai
Publication: Weekly, between 2pm and 3pm London time on Thursdays
Name: Vanadium pentoxide, 98% min, $/lb V2O5, fob China
Assessment type: Assessed range
Basis: fob China (other delivery terms normalised)
Loading window: Within 20 days
Price/unit: $/lb V2O5
Form: Brown flake
Quality: V: 98.00% min. Si: 0.25% max. Fe: 0.30% max. S: 0.03% max. P: 0.05% max. As: 0.02% max. Na2+K2O: 1.50% max.
Minimum lot size: 5 tonnes ± 5%
Payment terms: L/C, T/T, other payment terms normalised
Assessed by: Metal Bulletin offices in London and Shanghai
Publication: Weekly, between 2pm to 3pm London time on Thursdays
Data collected for the new prices will be available to view in Metal Bulletin’s vanadium trade log from July 20.
To maintain a clear distinction between the Chinese export market and the European market, Metal Bulletin will introduce a prompt delivery timeframe of 10 working days for its European ferro-vanadium and European vanadium pentoxide quotations.
The remainder of the two specifications will be unchanged as follows:
Name: Ferro-vanadium 78% min, $ per kg V, delivery consumer works in Europe duty-paid
Assessment type: Assessed range
Basis: Delivery consumer works Europe (other delivery terms normalised)
Delivery: Within one month
Price/unit: $ per kg V
Form: Lumps
Quality: V: 78%; Al: 1.5%; Si: 1.5%; C: 0.25%; S: 0.05%; P: 0.06%; Mn: 0.5%. Other elements: trace only, with the exception of Fe.
Min lot size: 5 tonnes ± 5%
Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised
Assessed by: Metal Bulletin office in London
Publication: Twice weekly, between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesday and Friday
Vanadium pentoxide 98% min, $/lb V2O5, in-warehouse Rotterdam
Assessment type: Assessed range
Basis: In-warehouse Rotterdam
Delivery: Within one month
Price/unit: $ per lb V2O5
Form: Brown flake
Quality: 98.00% min; Si 0.25% max; Fe 0.30% max; S 0.03% max; P 0.05% max; As 0.02% max; Na2+K2O 1.50% max.
Min lot size: 5 tonnes ± 5%
Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised
Assessed by: Metal Bulletin office in London
Publication: Weekly, between 2pm and 3pm London time on Friday
For any comments about the new vanadium prices or if you would like to contribute to these price assessments, please email pricing@metalbulletin.com.
Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to Metal Bulletin’s global ores, alloys and minors editor, Fleur Ritzema, at fritzema@metalbulletin.com.