PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin will launch fob China ferro-vanadium and fob China V2O5 prices

The two new prices, ferro-vanadium (78% min V, $ per kg fob China) and vanadium pentoxide (98% min, $ per lb fob China) will be assessed weekly. They will launch on Thursday July 20 alongside six weeks of price history.

Full details and specifications are as follows:

Name: Ferro-vanadium, 78% min $/kg V, fob China

Assessment type: Assessed range

Basis: fob China (other delivery terms normalised)

Loading window: Within 20 days

Price/unit: $/kg V

Form: lumps

Quality: V: 78% min. Al: 1.5% max. Si: 2% max. C: 0.06%. S: 0.05%. P: 0.05%. As: 0.06%. Mn: 0.5%. Cu: 0.1%. Ni: 0.15%. Mesh size: 10-50mm, 90% min.

Min lot size: 5 tonnes ± 5%

Payment terms: L/C, T/T, other payment terms normalised

Assessed by: Metal Bulletin offices in London and Shanghai

Publication: Weekly, between 2pm and 3pm London time on Thursdays

Name: Vanadium pentoxide, 98% min, $/lb V2O5, fob China

Assessment type: Assessed range

Basis: fob China (other delivery terms normalised)

Loading window: Within 20 days

Price/unit: $/lb V2O5

Form: Brown flake

Quality: V: 98.00% min. Si: 0.25% max. Fe: 0.30% max. S: 0.03% max. P: 0.05% max. As: 0.02% max. Na2+K2O: 1.50% max.

Minimum lot size: 5 tonnes ± 5%

Payment terms: L/C, T/T, other payment terms normalised

Assessed by: Metal Bulletin offices in London and Shanghai

Publication: Weekly, between 2pm to 3pm London time on Thursdays

Data collected for the new prices will be available to view in Metal Bulletin’s vanadium trade log from July 20.

To maintain a clear distinction between the Chinese export market and the European market, Metal Bulletin will introduce a prompt delivery timeframe of 10 working days for its European ferro-vanadium and European vanadium pentoxide quotations.

The remainder of the two specifications will be unchanged as follows:

Name: Ferro-vanadium 78% min, $ per kg V, delivery consumer works in Europe duty-paid

Assessment type: Assessed range

Basis: Delivery consumer works Europe (other delivery terms normalised)

Delivery: Within one month

Price/unit: $ per kg V

Form: Lumps

Quality: V: 78%; Al: 1.5%; Si: 1.5%; C: 0.25%; S: 0.05%; P: 0.06%; Mn: 0.5%. Other elements: trace only, with the exception of Fe.

Min lot size: 5 tonnes ± 5%

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised

Assessed by: Metal Bulletin office in London

Publication: Twice weekly, between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesday and Friday

Vanadium pentoxide 98% min, $/lb V2O5, in-warehouse Rotterdam

Assessment type: Assessed range

Basis: In-warehouse Rotterdam

Delivery: Within one month

Price/unit: $ per lb V2O5

Form: Brown flake

Quality: 98.00% min; Si 0.25% max; Fe 0.30% max; S 0.03% max; P 0.05% max; As 0.02% max; Na2+K2O 1.50% max.

Min lot size: 5 tonnes ± 5%

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised

Assessed by: Metal Bulletin office in London

Publication: Weekly, between 2pm and 3pm London time on Friday

For any comments about the new vanadium prices or if you would like to contribute to these price assessments, please email pricing@metalbulletin.com.

Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to Metal Bulletin’s global ores, alloys and minors editor, Fleur Ritzema, at fritzema@metalbulletin.com.