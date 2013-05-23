PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin’s APT specification [UPDATED]
Metal Bulletin prices European ammonium paratungstate (APT) as per the specifications published by the Minor Metals Trade Association.
European free market APT, white finely divided free-flowing crystals, min 88.5% WO3, lots of 18 tonnes (1 container), $ per mtu, cif Rotterdam, cash, duty free.
Price: $ per mtu WO3, cif Rotterdam, duty free
WO3: 88.5% min.
Al: 0.001% max.
As: 0.0005% max.
Bi: 0.0005% max.
Ca: 0.001% max.
Cd: 0.0005% max.
Co: 0.0005% max.
Cr: 0.0005% max.
Cu: 0.0005% max.
Fe: 0.001% max.
K: 0.001% max.
Mn: 0.001% max.
Mg: 0.001% max.
Mo: 0.002% max.
Na: 0.001% max.
Ni: 0.0005% max.
P: 0.001% max.
Pb: 0.0005% max.
S: 0.001% max.
Sb: 0.0005% max.
Si: 0.001% max.
Sn: 0.0005% max.
Ti: 0.0005% max.
V: 0.0005% max.
Form: White finely divided free-flowing crystals
Lot size: 20-tonne lots (+/- 2%)
Payment terms: Cash; other payment terms normalised
Assessment: On Wednesdays and Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s London office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance.
Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesdays and Fridays
