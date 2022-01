PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin’s Brazil aluminium premium specification

This is the specification for Metal Bulletin’s Brazilian aluminium premium.

Price:

$ per tonne aluminium

Grade: P1020A or 99.7 % Minimum Al purity (Si 0.10% max, Fe 0.20% max)

Form: Ingot

Lot size: 100 tonnes (with a tolerance of +/-2%)

Payment terms: cash against documents (7 days after Bill of lading date); other payment terms normalised

Delivery: delivered São Paulo region

Publication: between 2pm and 3pm London time on Thursday

Spot: Premium over LME cash for P1020A, Minimum 99.7% purity aluminium (Si 0.10% maximum, Fe 0.20% maximum)

Duty: None

Assessment: on Wednesdays by Metal Bulletin’s São Paulo office

