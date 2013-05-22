Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin’s European molybdic oxide specification

Metal Bulletin prices European molybdenum as per the specifications published by the Minor Metals Trade Association.

May 22, 2013 02:33 PM

Metal Bulletin drummed molybdic oxide price, free market, Europe, min 57% Mo, $ per Ib Mo, 1st or Western grade, in-warehouse Rotterdam

Price: $ per lb molybdenum, in-warehouse Rotterdam
Molybdenum: 57% min.
Cu: 0.5% max.
S: 0.1% max.
P: 0.05% max.
Pb: 0.05% max.
C: 0.1% max.
All other elements should each be 0.10% max, with the exception of Si, which should be 6% max.
Form: Sandy powder (0-4 mm)
Lot size: minimum 10-tonne lots (+/- 2%)
Payment terms: cash, other payment terms normalised
Assessment: on Wednesdays and Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s London office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance.
Publication: between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesdays and Fridays

If you have any questions or comments to make on the specification for ferro-molybdenum and molybdic oxide, please email reporter Claire Hack at chack@metalbulletin.com

