PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin’s European silicon metal price specification
The specifications for Metal Bulletin’s euro-priced silicon metal assessments are as follows:
Silicon 441
Si: 99% min
Fe: 0.4% max
Al: 0.4% max
Ca: 0.1% max
Price: Euros per tonne, in-warehouse Rotterdam
Form: 10-100mm 90% min
Packaging: 1MT big bag
Lot size: 25 mt (+/-2%)
Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised
Assessed: Twice-weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s London office, except on UK national holidays. Such occasions will be notified well in advance
Published: Between 2pm and 3pm UK time on Wednesdays and Fridays
Metal Bulletin’s silicon prices are produced in line with specifications published by the Minor Metals Trade Assn.
Jethro Wookey
jwookey@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @jethrowookey_mb