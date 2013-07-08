PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin’s European silicon metal price specification

The specifications for Metal Bulletin’s euro-priced silicon metal assessments.



The specifications for Metal Bulletin’s euro-priced silicon metal assessments are as follows:

Silicon 441

Si: 99% min

Fe: 0.4% max

Al: 0.4% max

Ca: 0.1% max

Price: Euros per tonne, in-warehouse Rotterdam

Form: 10-100mm 90% min

Packaging: 1MT big bag

Lot size: 25 mt (+/-2%)

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised

Assessed: Twice-weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s London office, except on UK national holidays. Such occasions will be notified well in advance

Published: Between 2pm and 3pm UK time on Wednesdays and Fridays

Metal Bulletin’s silicon prices are produced in line with specifications published by the Minor Metals Trade Assn.

